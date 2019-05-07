Ralph Studinski



Stevens Point - Ralph R. Studinski of Stevens Point died Saturday morning, May 4, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living Center with his family at his side while under the care of Ascension Ministry Home Care Hospice. Age 87 Ralph was born May 25, 1931 in the Township of Dewey, WI. He was the son of the late John and Veronica (Ossowski) Studzinski. He also attended Bruski School in the Township of Dewey. His marriage to Lorraine Koback took place on June 30, 1951 at St. Peters Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Lorraine preceded him in death on July 25, 2017. Ralph worked for Phoenix Dye works in Chicago, Okray Farms in Plover, Point Sheet Metal Works and Point Bakery in Stevens Point, and for over 38 years he worked at Northern Auto/Car Quest where he was Head Counterman at the time of his retirement in 1996. Ralph also offered his time serving on the P.J. Jacobs and the SPASH (Stevens Point Area Senior High) schools Shop Advisory Boards. He truly enjoyed playing the concertina, as well as wood working by crafting book cases, desks, dresser drawers, riding horses, picnic tables, rocking chairs, can crushers, incline boards and bird houses.



Ralph is survived by one son Larry (Phyllis) Studinski of Denton, TX. Three daughters; Karen (Ken) Pawlak of Plover and Debra Glodowski and Janet Elmhorst both of Stevens Point. Numerous grandchildren; Jeffrey (Pina) Marshall, Matthew (Megan) and Ian (Ashley) Studinski, Samantha (James) Mathwig, Danielle Glodowski, Alex Perue, Rhonda (James) Berndsen, Jacki (Scott) Kawlewski and Nicole Elmhorst. Numerous great grandchildren; Alexis, Nicholas, Caitlyn, Tori, Johnathan, Lucas, Shonace, Shyell, John, Samiya, Brooklynn, Jadynn, Liliana and Liam. Three great, great grandsons; Maximus, Atlas and Bishop. Further survived by three brothers; David Studinski of Hancock, James (Carol) Studinski of Wisconsin Rapids, and Steve (Gail) Studinski of Marathon, and one sister Dorothy (Tony) Treder of Stevens Point.



Also surviving are sisters-in-law Selma Studinski of Plover, Florence Studinski of Minneapolis Emilee Studinski of Stevens Point, Marge Studinski of Bancroft and brother-in-law Stephen (Diane) Koback of Stevens Point. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial in Ralph's name will be established at a later date.



Ralph was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years Lorraine and four infant children; Kenneth, Michael, Brian and Mary Ann. Also brothers Lawrence, Ernest, Irvin, John, Daniel and Edward, and one sister Marian (Studinski) Klinger and one sister-in-law Millie Studinski.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiating. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends may attend visitation starting at 4:00 P.M. Thursday, May 9th at the Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point, concluding with a parish rosary prayed at 6:00 P.M. Visitation also held on Friday morning from 9:30 A.M at the St. Faustina Room of St. Peters Church until the time for mass. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com