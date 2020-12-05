Ralph W. Colrud
Formerly of Rosholt - Ralph W. Colrud, 93, Sun City West, AZ., passed away Nov. 27, 2020. He was born in Rosholt, WI., March 17, 1927 to Mynert and Othilda (Tillie) Colrud. He graduated from Rosholt High School and Luther College, Decorah, IA with a degree in business administration. His college years were interrupted by WWII where he served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman.
Following graduation, he joined his father in the family business, Colrud Farm Supply in Rosholt. After his father retired Ralph expanded the business with fleets of trucks used to fertilize his customers' farms, brokering their grain out of Chicago and expanding the operation to include grain elevators and farm supply in a neighboring county. Ralph spent 40 years in that business, retiring in 1989.
He married Ethel Mae Olson in 1948. She preceded him in death in 1998. Also preceding him were his parents, two sisters, Marie Gunther and Adeline Hall, and a brother, Jerome. He is survived by sons, David and Daniel, Rosholt, WI., daughter, Sandra, Madison, WI. and his wife, Jane Vesy Colrud whom he married in 2001.
Ralph was a loving father and a generous and peaceful man with a smile He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and had an Ole and Lena joke ready at all times. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Rosholt, WI., and associate member of Crown of Life Lutheran Church, Sun City West, AZ. He was a Rotarian, golfing member of Briarwood Country Club, Sun City West, AZ., and active member of the Summer Residents Association, Estes Park, CO., where he summered for the last 19 years and was an avid hiker.
During his business years he was active with the Lions Club, board member of the Rosholt Village School District; council member of Faith Lutheran Church, and board member of the Wisconsin Feed and Seed Association. Ralph volunteered with the Visually Handicapped and the Lutheran Thrift Shop both in Sun City, AZ., where he jokingly said he moved furniture for 10 years until he said his back gave out.
Ralph and Jane did extensive world traveling enjoying adventures both with tours and also alone. Ralph was a generous man. He and two nieces formed a scholarship for the Valedictorian of Rosholt High School, Rosholt, WI. and Ralph and his first wife, Ethel, formed a scholarship at Luther College, Decorah, IA. They also provided for an Endowment Mission Fund at Faith Lutheran Church, Rosholt, WI.
Published in a recent news letter from the care center where Ralph was living, I will quote Ralph: "the key is to be a good person at heart. That will determine how you will treat your wife". That was Ralph's motto for life.
Due to Covid-19 a Private Family Funeral service will be held on Tuesday at the Faith Lutheran Church in Rosholt. The service can be viewed online by going to the church Face Book page. The Reverend Michael Peuse, will officiate. Burial will take place in the Alban Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Alban, Portage County, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers a memorials in memory of Ralph may be given to Faith Lutheran Church in Rosholt. Online condolences can be given at www.voiefuneralhome.com
. Voie Funeral Home of Iola is assisting the family with arrangements.