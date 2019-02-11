|
Ramona Larson
Rosholt - Ramona A. Larson, age 81, of Rosholt, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Marshfield Medical Center. Ramona was born in Crandon, Wisconsin on January 16, 1938, a daughter of the late Gertrude (Charbarneau) and Ervin Fredrick. Ramona married Orville Larson on September 7, 1957 in Milwaukee.
Ramona and Orville enjoyed motorcycling, having traveled to most of the cities in the United States. She enjoyed playing bingo and gardening. Ramona especially enjoyed the time they spent vacationing in Florida.
She is survived by her husband Orville; children: Scott Larson, Susan Opperman, Kathleen Page, and David (Michelle) Larson. She is also survived by five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Edna & Sandra, and brother: Tennese Fredrick
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, Rosholt, Wisconsin, with Reverend Michael Peuse officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Interment will be in the Alban Lutheran Cemetery Town of Alban, Wisconsin.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 11, 2019