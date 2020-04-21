|
|
Randall "Randy" C. Flisakowski
Amherst Junction - Randall "Randy" C. Flisakowski
Age 60 of Amherst Junction died early Monday afternoon, April 20, 2020 at his home while under the care of Ascension Hospice, with his loving family at his side.
Randy was born July 23, 1959 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Emil and Dorothy (Wanta) Flisakowski. He attended local grade schools and graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High School in 1977.
His marriage to Joyce Jelinski took place on May 17, 1986 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. His wife Joyce survives. Randy worked for Sears, Oakside Residential Treatment Center and Ministry Behavioral Health as a counselor.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Randy's name will be established at a later date. Randy was known as a "Jack of All Trades" like his father was, and if something didn't work Randy would fix it. He especially loved small engines, loved working on his computer. He also enjoyed gardening and had a "green thumb", and loved his fur babies.
Survivors include his wife Joyce, two sisters; Cynthia (Michael) Kosobucki and Valerie (Jerry) Yach both of Stevens Point. His nephews; Shane, Jarett, Derek and Duane, his nieces Shannon (Todd), Shelly (Jason), Trisha (Cyle), Alyssa and Emily (Kyle). His great nephews Avin, Abe, Oliver Randall and Eddie, and great nieces Presley, Hailey, Maycie and Caitlyn. Further survived by brother in law Richard (Kris) Jelinski of Stevens Point and sister in law Janice (Roger) Firkus of Custer, and his best friend Jordan, his cat.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Dorothy Flisakowski, one brother Edward "Eddie" Flisakowski, his father and mother in law Frank and Genevieve Jelinski and his great niece Harleigh, and his fur babies Snewpurrs and Oreo.
Mass of Christian Burial has been scheduled for July 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Rev. Alan Guanella officiating. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:00 A.M. Thursday morning at the Church until the time for mass. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020