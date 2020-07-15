1/1
Randall C. "Randy" Flisakowski
1959 - 2020
Age 60, of Amherst Junction, died early Monday afternoon, April 20, 2020, at his home while under the care of Ascension Hospice, with his loving family at his side.

Randy was born July 23, 1959, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Emil and Dorothy (Wanta) Flisakowski. He attended local grade schools and graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High School in 1977. His marriage to Joyce Jelinski took place on May 17, 1986, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. His wife Joyce survives.

Randy worked for Sears, Oakside Residential Treatment Center and Ministry Behavioral Health as a counselor. In lieu flowers, a memorial in Randy's name will be established at later date.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years Joyce, two sisters, Cynthia (Michael) Kosobucki and Valerie (Jerry) Yach both of Stevens Point. Nephews Jarett and Duane, nieces, Trisha (Cyle) & Emily (Kyle). His great nephews, Avin, Oliver Randall, Eddie and great niece Caitlyn.

Further survived by brother- in- law Richard (Kris) Jelinski of Stevens Point and sister- in- law Janice (Roger) Firkus of Custer. Nephews Shane & Derek, nieces Shannon (Todd), Shelly (Jason) and Alyssa. Great nephew Abe, great nieces Presley, Hailey, Maycie and best friend Jordan his cat.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Edward "Eddie" Flisakowski, his father-in-law and mother -in- law, Frank and Genevieve Jelinski, his great niece Harleigh, and his fur babies, Snewpurrs and Oreo.

Due to Covid 19, a private, immediate family only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia with Rev. Alan Guanella officiating. Randy's family would like to send a very special thank you to Dr. Teri Hahn for her guidance given to Randy, to Ascension Home Health Care and Hospice for their care and support shown to us and to the Amherst Paramedics and 1st responders who were there in our time of need and their assistance with Randy. Thank you to all Randy's medical care providers for being there for him and for us!






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
