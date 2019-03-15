Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Randall J. Ugorek Obituary
Randall J. Ugorek

- - Randall J. Ugorek, age 67, C.P.D. Retired, U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War passed away suddenly on March 12, 2019. Randall was the beloved husband of the late Diane, nee Scinski; loving father of Michael J. Ugorek; dearest son of the late Bernice, nee Moscinski, and Leonard Ugorek; dear brother of Peter (the late Elizabeth) Ugorek and the late Anne Cloherty. Memorial visitation Saturday March 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with memorial service at 7:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Interment will be private at Maryhill Cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
