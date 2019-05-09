|
|
Randall Ray Bradley of Stevens Point passed away suddenly on May 4, 2019, of natural causes.
"Randy" was born on March 5, 1960, in Waupaca, WI. He graduated from Amherst High School in 1978 and earned a degree in Physical Education from UWSP in 1989.
Randy led an active outdoor lifestyle and was a huge Green Bay Packer fan. His hobbies included kayaking, biking, and dancing. He was an active member of Woodlands Church and enjoyed serving in the Singles Ministry there.
His mother, Anna Maday, of Plover, WI; brother, Ronald Bradley; sister-in-law, Terri Bradley; nephew, Quinn Bradley; and niece, Asha Bradley, all of Minneapolis, MN survive Randy.
His father, Robert Bradley; brother, Richard Maday; and uncle, Arden Lucht, preceded him in death.
A visitation and memorial service is planned for Friday, May 10th at Woodlands Church, 190 Hoover Ave., Plover, WI. Visitation from 4:30-5:30 pm with a Memorial service to follow at 5:30 pm. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at approximately 6:00 pm
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 9, 2019