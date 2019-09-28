|
|
Randy N. Keenlance
Oshkosh - Just Tell 'Em I've Gone Fishing.
Randy Niles Keenlance, age 60, passed away peacefully at home on September 21st 2019, after a year long battle with cancer.
He was born December 11th, 1958 in Wild Rose Wisconsin, the son of Niles and Pearl (Gethers) Keenlance, being the youngest of four children.
He had a life-long love of fishing, hunting and cars that started early in his childhood years.
Randy spent his life working in the electrical field at Wetmore Electric & Miles Kimball- Silver Star Brands. His high standards at work followed him home to even the smallest projects around the house. He forever had a project in motion. He had a gift of being able to talk anyone through an electrical problem.
Randy was an avid football fan and had an intense love for music, along with attending truck pulls, taking trips to Door County with Lorrie and Fergusson. He had a strong and unique love for animals that all could see and was referred to by Lorrie as "the dog whisperer".
Randy met Lorrie Rivers in 1986. They enjoyed life together in their home that they shared for over 29 years. They spent those years remodeling their home and caring for their beautiful flower beds, lawn and gardens. On March 22nd 2019, Randy had one of his biggest wishes come true when he married his girl. His love for Lorrie was strong.
Randy especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He always seemed to laugh with his son Derek, whether it was on the trails four wheeling, or throwing a line in at the nearest lake.
Randy always shared how proud he was of his daughter, Tanya and son-in-law, Curt for bringing up four amazing grandsons into his life.
Grandpa Randy was very proud and could often be heard boasting about his grandsons Dustin and Devyn, who followed in the footsteps of their great-grandpa Niles and joined the military. He loved going to the hockey rink to watch his grandsons Noah and Mason play. You could often hear him yelling from the stands, "go get 'em!, Come on! That a boy!".
Randy's incredible sense of humor and love of laughter was passed down to both of his children and all four grandchildren alike. You couldn't help but laugh when Randy laughed.
Randy had an incredible bond with his sisters Cindy & Vicky. There were days that just one phone call was not enough.
He is survived by his wife, Lorrie; his dog, Fergusson; his daughter, Tanya (Curt)Spurlin; son, Derek (Shelly) Keenlance; grandsons, Dustin, Devyn, Noah and Mason; his sisters, Cindy (Mike) Rothermel, Vicky (Steve Varga)Pockat; grand dogs Lenny, Oliver, grand cat Shelby; Lorrie's family, Sharon Rivers, Pat (Tim) Hill, James Rivers, Candy (Bill) Austin, Terry (Penny) Rivers, Jeff (Karen) Rivers, Rachel Rivers and many nieces and nephews, including Carrie Cummings, who had a special bond with Uncle Randy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kim, his in-laws Irvin and Donna (Neubauer) Rivers, brother-in-law Keith Rivers, as well as pets Moe, Bella, Spookie, Askit and grand dog Vinny.
A celebration of Randy's life will be held on Saturday, October 5th 2019 at Community Church (2351 Ryf Rd. Oshkosh) at 11:00am. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00am until the time of the service.
Lorrie would like to thank everyone that has kept them in their prayers, the numerous friends and family that came and called to help lift Randy's spirits. In addition, thanks to Randy's employer Silver Star Brands and Lorrie's employer Winnebago Mental Health, for their continued support throughout all the health challenges that arose. We couldn't have done it without the help of hospice care, Chaplain Debbie, Pastor Alan, and Staff Minister Matthew Werner for peace and guidance. God Bless you a million times over.
To all Randy's family please remember, He loves you the mostest.
"God speed and catch us a whopper."
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019