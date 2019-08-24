|
Ray Allen Kaercher
Stevens Point - Ray Kaercher, 81, of Stevens Point, died at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield on Tuesday, August 20 with his loving wife, Sue, at his side.
Ray was born in Watertown, WI on March 1, 1938, the son of Raymond and Cora (Maass) Kaercher. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1956. In school he was active in band, dramatics staging, Boy Scouts, sports, and Badger Boys State. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, graduating in 1961 with bachelor degrees in Civil Engineering and Light Building Industry (School of Commerce). In college he went to ROTC summer camp at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, and was recognized as a Distinguished Military Student. He was commissioned in the Army Corps of Engineers as a second lieutenant at graduation, and attended the Army engineering school at Fort Belvoir, VA. From November 1961 to October 1963 he was stationed in Europe as a Combat Engineer working with special munitions. He was honorably discharged and served as a captain in the Army Reserve.
Shortly before his military service Ray had begun what was eventually a 39-year career with the Proctor & Gamble Company, starting in Green Bay, WI and transferring to Cincinnati, OH in 1977 until retiring in 2000. His work for P & G included the engineering departments for tissue and towel, laundry specialty, and dry laundry. His final project before retiring was the machinery producing the Therma-Care Heat Wrap. He enjoyed many business trips to plants and affiliated companies throughout the United States and Europe.
Ray and the love of his life Susan Beaman were married in 1970. They enjoyed camping, sailing on Green Bay, traveling to almost all 50 states and overseas journeys and cruises to all points of the globe: Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Mexico. They owned a home in Door County and this is the time of year Ray would be picking cherries for homemade jam. He took special pride in maintaining his lawn and garden.
From 2000 to 2006 Ray volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in Millcreek Valley, OH and was part of a team that went to Mexico with former President Jimmy Carter to build houses there. He was on the Board of Trustees of Lutheran Social Services in Dayton, OH and a member of the church council at Atonement Lutheran Church in Springdale, OH. When he and Sue moved to Stevens Point they joined Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plover where he also served on the council and was head of planning for the addition built in 2014-15.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sue, and in Ohio daughter Elizabeth, grandchildren Heaven and Falcon, and great-granddaughter Jasmine, by his sister Diane (Chuck) Stumpf of Madison, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Louise (Edward) Oakes.
Services for Ray will be on Friday, August 30 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plover with visitation starting at 10 a.m. followed by the communion service at 11. Interment with full military honors will be at 2:15 p.m. at Guardian Angel cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 24, 2019