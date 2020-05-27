|
|
Raymond Eugene Firkus
Mr. Raymond Eugene Firkus, age 71, resident of Chocowinity, NC passed away at his home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 after a 14 month battle with MDS. His wife Marie and 2 daughters were at his side. His son Matt was home for 2 weeks and had just returned to his CA home.
Ray was born in Stevens Point, WI on October 21, 1948. He was the son of the late Raymond and Stanislavia Firkus. Ray served in the U.S. Army for 2 tours in the Vietnam War. He was a retired plumber from UWSP and a visionary craftsman of limitless talents. Ray was undaunted by new challenges and undertook unusual projects like building an Alaskan chain saw and milling lumber from trees he cut down.
On May 13, 1970, Ray and his beautiful bride, Marie, married in Honolulu, Hawaii on Ray's R&R from Vietnam. Ray and Marie had just renewed their 50th anniversary wedding vows and were surprised by a party given by their children.
Ray is survived by his wife Marie (Zdroik); two daughters, Melanie Curtis and her husband, Scott, Amy Firkus and her partner, Gene Graves; son, Matt Firkus and his wife, Cathy; grandchildren, Therese, Bobby, Eve, Jesse, Blake, Brayden and Avarielle; brother, Tim Firkus and his wife, Janet; sister, Mary Firkus and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Firkus.
Ray loved everyone and his reach was widespread. He was a joy to be around, a kind and gentle spirit always willing to help others. He strived to make sure those around him were happy. We will miss Ray so very much but will forever cherish the years we had together.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020