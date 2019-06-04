|
|
Raymond G. Gralla
Stevens Point - Raymond "Ray" Gralla, age 79, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Ray was born on October 6, 1939 to Gustav & Martha (Hanke) Gralla in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Park High School in Racine, WI in 1958.
Ray married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Kline on August 12, 1958. Ray and Nancy moved to Stevens Point, WI after raising their family in Rosholt, WI, St. Petersburg, FL and Racine, WI. Ray retired from the Local 107 as a boilermaker in 2000.
Ray was an avid hunter, fisherman, and an accomplished shuffleboard player. Following retirement, Ray enjoyed being a snowbird in FL where he took in the beaches and looked for seashells. He enjoyed spending time with family, who was very important to him.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Gralla of Stevens Point; sons, Scott (Joan) Gralla of Stevens Point, Brian (Janice) Gralla of Mosinee; daughter, Amy (Donald) Hoffman of Milladore. He is further survived by grandchildren, Nichole (Gerry) Becker, Danielle Gralla, Stephanie (Brian) Czaplinski, Travis (Alyssa) Gralla, Steven (Kaitlyn) Gralla, Janna (Cory) Rogowski, Blake (Shelby) Kropidlowski, Cody Kropidlowski, Koy Hoffman, Hilary (Jared) Zemke; great-grandchildren, Starr, Lorelei, Cutter, Carson, Colton, Brooks, Addison, Kashton, Kennady, Aubrey.
Private family services will be held.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 4, 2019