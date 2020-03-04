|
Raymond Groshek
Amherst Junction - Raymond 'Leroy' Groshek, 85 of Amherst Junction, died on Tuesday, the 3rd of March, 2020 at his home under the dedicated care of his wife and Heartland Hospice.
Ray was the first born of 12 children to Raymond and Regina (Stroik) Groshek on a very cold 18th day of January in 1935 and was raised on a small dairy farm in Galloway.
Ray graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1952. He served as a proud patriot in the USMC during the Korean War era from 1953 - 1956.
After leaving the Marine Corps he returned to Wisconsin and in 1959, he married Patricia Pehowski. They settled in Milwaukee and began a family of five children.
Ray took advantage of the GI Bill and earned a bachelor's degree in Electronic Engineering from MSOE. He then accepted a position at General Motors and worked in the Delco Electronics division. His main work was the moon guidance system for the government Apollo Program.
On February 5, 1999, Ray was united in marriage to Carol (Lepak) Casper in Wausau. The couple relocated to central Wisconsin after Ray's retirement from GM in 2000.
Ray was very proud of his Polish heritage and spent 60 years dedicated to genealogy research in this area. He considered this his life's avocation and donated his work to the University of Stevens Point.
He loved various types of music with Mozart being his favorite composer. In his younger years, he loved playing Alto Saxophone in a local band. Ray was also an avid reader, especially of all things history or religion.
At a very young age, he was nicknamed 'Lone Star', a description of a personality trait that can be attributed to him throughout his life. For fun, Ray was a big fan of John Wayne and saw every movie that he made.
Late in life, Ray developed quite an affinity for cats. He related to them in a very nurturing way and found them to be his friend.
Ray was dedicated to his family and stressed the value of education and a good work ethic. A highlight in his life was to take the trip with the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
Ray is survived by his wife, Carol Casper of Amherst Junction; his children, Ramona (Lynden 'Jack') Wenger of Atlanta, GA, June (Peter) Czarnezki of South Milwaukee, Faye (Joseph) Nievinski of Eland and Christopher (Michelle) Groshek of Milwaukee; two step children, Brian Casper of Colgate and Kevin Casper of Germantown; five grandchildren, Amanda (Kersey) Resch, Amelia Nievinski, Jarrett Nievinski, Mark Czarnezki and Spencer Czarnezki and a brand new great grandson, Milo Resch. In addition, he was also called 'grandpa' by extended 'family' Autumn Shaw. He is further survived by his brothers, Ralph (Betty) Groshek, Ronald (Helen) Groshek, Joseph (Susan) Groshek, Frederick (Elaine) Groshek, George (Barbara) Groshek and Clifford (Bonnie) Groshek; his sisters, Joyce Bembenek and Natalie (Wayne) Staley; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Groshek and Virginia Groshek; as well as his former wife and many other relatives and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his son Jeffrey Groshek; three brothers, Mark Groshek, Dennis Groshek and Norbert Groshek and a brother-in-law, Walter Bembenek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am, Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway. Military rites will be conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 VFW following the mass. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9am until the time of mass at the church.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice for the love and support that was shown to Raymond and his family. And special thanks to Maggie and his second family at Ascension Plover Rehab Center.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020