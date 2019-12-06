|
|
Raymond Klaips
Stevens Point - Raymond E. Klaips Jr., age 66, of Stevens Point, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Dec. 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 23, 1953 in Omaha, NE. He is the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Patricia (Wilkinson) Klaips. His marriage to Lori Hintz took place on May 15, 1982 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stevens Point.
Raymond worked for the Stevens Point School District as a custodian for many years. He enjoyed pool parties, watching all sports, road trips and especially spending time with his grandkids. In lieu of flowers a memorial in his name will be established at a later date.
Survivors include his wife Lori, four daughters; Jessica (Matthew) Rogalla of Scandinavia, Kendra (Jason Koprek) Klaips of Mosinee, Brittany (Justin VerKilen) Klaips of Stevens Point and Megan Wollschlager of Merrill. One son; Raymond Klaips III of Stevens Point. Seven grandchildren. Four brothers; Rick, Marty, Barry & Tim. He was preceded in death by one son; Zachary, one sister; Sandy and one brother; Bobby.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019 at St. Mary-Torun Catholic Church at 5589 Dewey Dr. in Stevens Point. Rev. Thomas Nirappel will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services Tuesday morning at the Church. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019