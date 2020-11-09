Raymond "Ray" Ramcheck
Whiting - Raymond "Ray" Ramcheck age 89, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. Paul Elder Care in Kaukauna, WI. He had resided at McCormick Assisted Living in Green Bay, WI, since March of 2019, to be near family.
Ray was born March 1, 1931, in Stevens Point, WI, the son of Frank and Magdalene (Aron) Ramcheck. He grew up on the family farm and attended local schools. He entered the United States Army on January 8, 1952, and served his country as a PVT 1. He earned the Army of Occupation Medal and was honorably discharged December 9, 1953, at Ft. Sheridan, IL. He returned to the area and farmed in the Town of Carson until he retired. Ray married Urszula Welke September 11, 1965, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. The couple enjoyed going to church picnics and taking bus trips along with attending Polka Festivals around the state. Ray enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren, gardening, but most of all he loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren who always brought a smile to his face.
Ray is survived by his wife Urszula and their two sons: Joseph (Tracy) Ramcheck, Green Bay and Paul (Tricia) Ramcheck, Neenah. Five grandchildren: Brandon, Nicholas, Austin, Haley and Justin. His brother Chester (Dorothy) Ramcheck, Kenosha, WI, and his sister Delores (Michael) Franklin, Darian, WI. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brothers, George and Florian and sisters, Verna, Frances, Mary, Gertrude, Alice and Helen.
Private funeral services for Ray will be held.
