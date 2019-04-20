|
|
Raymond Zimmerman Jr.
Mosinee - Raymond G. Zimmerman Jr., 89, Mosinee, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Ray "Zimmie" was born January 10, 1930, in Mill Creek, the son of the late Raymond and Veronica (Aron) Zimmerman Sr. He married MaryAnn Shilka on September 2, 1950, at The Church of St. Bartholomew, Mill Creek. She survives.
Ray worked at C.W. Transport, Inc. for 32 years driving truck. He then started his second career driving truck for Mullins Cheese for 21 years. He had a love for driving.
For years a family road trip was the focus of his adventure. As a hobby he cut wood for the winter fires that MaryAnn enjoyed. He also lived for the daily socializing at the picnic table. He will be missed by many friends and family.
Survivors, besides his wife, MaryAnn, include his six children, Dennis (Doreen) Zimmerman, Sandra (Gregory) Liebe and Linda Miller, all of Mosinee, Daniel (Vanessa) Zimmerman, Kaneohe, Hawaii, Susan (Jim Alcoba) Zimmerman, Mosinee, and Lori Zimmerman, Kronenwetter; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Kristy, Kimberly, Bill, Kai, Shaye, Kalea and Riley; ten great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Dorothy Karloske, Arpin, Donald (Helen) Ames, Hixton, and Patricia (Fred Lundin) Kay, Mosinee.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. The Rev. James Trempe will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019