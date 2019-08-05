|
Regina C. "Reggie" Lemke
Chicago - Regina C. (Reggie) Lemke, from Chicago, IL, born April 28, 1930 (age 89) passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 and moved on to her new home in heaven. She was greeted by her parents and nine siblings who proceeded her in death. She was the last of the "Ten Lemke Dynasty" as Reggie liked to say. Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Praxseda (Wierzba) Lemke. Brothers - Peter, Frank, Roman and Henry Lemke. Sisters - Agnes Maurer, Johanna (Jennie) Klabon, Helen Gollonik, her beloved Ann, and infant sister Theresa. Brothers-in-laws - Ossie Klabon and Frank Gollonik; Sister -in-law, Cecelia (Bruski) Lemke.
As a young child she grew up on her family farm in Torun. At age eight she was sent to a Madison Hospital for a medical condition. This condition would end up being treated for a lifetime. Reggie displayed great strength and positive attitude, accepting numerous surgeries and ongoing medical issues, always choosing to stay private - never wanting it to be a topic of discussion. She knew after graduating from Maria High School that she would need to relocate to Chicago, IL for three reasons - to reach her dream of further education in the medical field, obtain independence, and be close to necessary top notch medical care. Chicago, IL would become her home until her passing. She worked at Northwestern Hospital and at a facility ran by Dr. Johnson as Medical Lab Technician. After her retirement she volunteered for many years at Northwestern Hospital.
Her Catholic faith was important to her; she was a member of the Chicago Holy Name Cathedral. She would always walk there for Sunday mass or when medical issues arose she would be faithful in her devotion by watching mass weekly on television. During her stay at Brookdale Assisted Living, she was vigilant in walking to receive her weekly Holy Communion. She participated in a close prayer group for numerous years, praying the rosary daily for the needs of all. Her favorite saint was Saint Jude who she asked for help with anything and everything and her Guardian Angel - keeping them both busy! It was important to her to support many charities throughout the years.
Reggie would like to be remembered as a "Chicago Woman" - canes and a walker never stopped her zest for life. She would bravely cross the busy Chicago streets to any desired destination. She had a close circle of friends and enjoyed dinner outings at Neiman Marcus. At home, she made numerous artistic crafts and gifts enjoyed by her family, friends and neighbors. Her interests included national and local politics, watching her "Cubs" games, reading newspapers, books and remembering others with cards and phone calls - always extending her support.
She was a spirited, feisty, independent woman but as the years went by she finally accepted help. She was grateful for her neighbors - Pushpa Prachand, Christine Bahu, Darcey and Stella Lopez. Apartment staff who made her life easier - Enoch, Juan and John. Brookdale friends who enjoyed meals with her - Linda, Janet and Wanda. The care received from Northwestern Hospital, the Clare Health Center, Chicago Institute Rehab Center, Presence Saint Joseph Hospital, Brookdale Assisted Living Center, Dr. Richmond and many CNAs, nurses, therapists, doctors and surgeons who were there for her. She was especially grateful for her niece, Trish (Lemke) Mrozek, for the daily phone calls, visits and doing whatever was necessary.
She is survived by nieces and nephews: Sue Firkus, Ron Gollonik, Trish Mrozek, Greg Lemke, Nancy Clussman, Cindi Oligney, Leroy Lemke, Corrine Krubert, Carol Baltzell, Barbara Murrell, Jerry Maurer and Mike Maurer; many great (and Great-great) nieces and nephews; and her Chicago circle of friends. Everyone will always remember Reggie as living life to the fullest. She will live on in the hearts of those lives she touched.
Honoring her wishes, she will be remembered with a mass at St Mary's Immaculate Conception Parish, 7176 Esker Rd in Custer at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 8, 2019. Rev Brandon Guenther will officiate. Visitation will take place at 9:30 AM until the time of service. Because of Reggie's strong faith she has asked that memorial masses be said in her honor. Shuda Funeral Services will be assisting the family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019