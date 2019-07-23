|
Renae Lein Sheibley
Minneapolis - June 22, 1956 - July, 21, 2019
Renae Lein Sheibley, 63, loving mother of Lauren (25) and Samuel (23) Sheibley, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 due to complications from metastatic ovarian cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, July 25, at Westwood Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park, Minn., with the Rev. Tania Haber officiating. There will be a luncheon to follow at the Minneapolis Golf Club.
Ms. Sheibley was born on June 22, 1956, in Montevideo, Minn., to the late Loren and Florence (Jones) Lein. The family lived in downtown Blue Earth, Minn., with her younger brother, David Lein, for the majority of her childhood. After graduating high school, Renae attended college at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, graduating with a degree in Elementary and Special Education. Renae moved to Willmar, Minn., for her first role as an educator. While her career took a different direction, her belief in education as a way to change lives remained.
Renae lived in Minneapolis and Chicago, Ill., for various roles with State Farm and Deloitte Consulting before settling with her family in Stevens Point, Wis., in 1990. Renae served as Director of Employment Relations for the Marshfield Clinic in Central Wisconsin for five years before pursuing a career as full-time mom for her two children.
Renae consulted independently as an HR professional occasionally and continued to act on her passion for education by getting involved in the classroom and PTO while her children were in school. She eventually sought election to the Stevens Point Area School Board in 2006. She continued on to be elected Board President—a position she held for a number of years. Renae also leveraged her human resource and education experience as an instructor for Jobs for Life, a program sponsored by Woodlands Church in Stevens Point that provides mentorship and support for unemployed and underemployed members of the community.
Renae was diagnosed with metastatic ovarian cancer in November of 2013, a life-changing diagnosis that she faced with unbelievable grace and resilience. After her children moved to the Twin Cities for college at the University of Minnesota, Renae moved to Minneapolis, Minn., a place where she could spend time with family nearby, build new friendships, and receive outstanding care at the University of Minnesota Cancer Center. While undergoing over eight different cancer treatments over the course of 5+ years, Renae remained determined to squeeze every ounce of joy and adventure out of life. With a lifelong love of travel, she didn't pass up any opportunities to see the world in spite of her health: she hiked through the Grand Canyon, explored Paris and Normandy, sailed through Norwegian fjords, walked part of El Camino de Santiago in Spain, fished and hiked in Alaska, and most recently traveled to South Africa with her daughter in March. All of these trips were in addition to quality time with her dear friends and family nearby in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Renae lived a full and joyful life. She treasured each moment, and never hesitated to give generously of her time, words, and love. She role modeled for her family and friends what it meant to live every day with intention, faith, and gratitude.
Ms. Sheibley is survived by her two children: Lauren and Sam Sheibley, both in Minneapolis; her brother, David (Cindy) Lein, Blue Earth, Minn.; her niece Mackenzie (Derek) Abel, Blue Earth, Minn.; and her nephew Nicholas Lein, Brookings, SD. She is also survived by many friends and more extended family whose lives have been impacted by her grace and friendship. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Loren and Florence (Jones) Lein.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA), an organization very dear to Renae, would be much appreciated.
