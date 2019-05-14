Rhody R. Bannach



Junction City - Rhody R Bannach, 73, of Junction City, peacefully passed away with his family by his side after a courageous battle with Cancer on Sunday May 12, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 1, 1945 in Stevens Point, WI to the late Benjamin and Rose (Tomczak) Bannach.



Rhody graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point in 1963. He was married to his high school sweetheart Patricia A. Lutz for over 50 years.



He worked at Soo Line/Wisconsin Central Railroad for 40 years and retired on June 30th, 2004.



During his life he enjoyed his many horses, reading, watching old westerns, and went yearly and worked at the TX working Ranch in Montana for many years. He also loved watching the Green Bay Packers, WI Badgers, Brewers and Broncos. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his 6 grandchildren whether be it holidays, sporting events or any other activities that involved them.



Rhody is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Junction City; children, Lisa (Dennis) Karch of Plover; Rebecca (Brian) Lee of Plover and Derek (Brandi) Bannach of Waupaca; grandchildren, Pierce, Alex, Cameron, Trevor, Kaleb and Sadie; sisters, Judy Kline, MaryKay VanZandbergen; brothers, Le Roy, Maynard, Russell; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Rhody was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy, Gary and Tommy.



The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, the Palliative Care Unit, and Aspirus Home Hospice Care for their kindness and compassionate care and guidance. In lieu of flowers a memorial in his name will be established at a later date.



A Funeral Service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday May 16, 2019 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point. Visitation for family and friends will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the Funeral Home. Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 14, 2019