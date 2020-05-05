Services
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Burhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Burhite


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Burhite Obituary
Richard A. Burhite

Plover - Richard Allen Burhite, age 67 of Plover passed away unexpectedly at the family lake home Tuesday, April 28th. He was born December 22, 1952 on the McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita, KS. As a child the family moved to Wisconsin Rapids where Rich attended grade school and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1970. He then attended University Wisconsin River Falls and graduated in 1974 with his B.S. in Math and Education. Rich worked as a Math and Computer Science teacher in the Stevens Point School District for over 30 years. He also touched so many lives through his coaching and mentoring of student athletes for three decades.

In later years, Rich relished spending time on the lake with family where he was Captain of the pontoon boat, self-declared expert fisherman and King of the grill. He enjoyed going to Packer games with his father-in-law, bowling and binge watching the Scifi channel. Rich was also an ardent collector of NB backyard dad shoes.

Rich was preceded in death by his mother Janet Burhite; father Edward Burhite; mother-in law, Betty Klaus and brother-in-law, Mike Thompson.

Rich is survived by; his wife, Georgia Burhite; his children, Cary (Manuel Ortiz) Burhite of Superior, WI and Ryan Burhite of Superior, WI; grandson Gunnar. He is also survived by his siblings, Rusty Burhite, Streeter, ND; Randy (Michelle) Burhite, Green Bay, WI; Debbie Thompson, Grafton, WI; Jan (James) Montag, Wisconsin Rapids, WI and many nieces and nephews.

Time for gathering and reminiscing with family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road Plover. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
Download Now