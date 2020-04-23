|
|
Richard C. Hahn
Stevens Point - Richard C. Hahn
Age 79 of Stevens Point died late Wednesday evening April 22, 2020 at the Brookdale Assisted Living Center, while under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Richard was born January 13, 1941 in Appleton, WI. He was the son of the late Carleton and Mary (Brum) Hahn.
He attended St. Joseph Grade school and graduated from Appleton West High School. He then attended UW Fox Valley Center before attending UW Madison and obtaining his Master's Degree in Finance from UW- Oshkosh.
Richard entered the United States Army on January 27, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI.
He served as a Pvt. E -1 class with the Company B, 82nd Sig. Bn., receiving his Parachutist Badge. He was honorably discharged on March 21, 1962 at Fort Bragg, NC.
His marriage to Bonnie Jean Techlin took place on August 19, 1967 in Appleton, living in numerous places before settling in Stevens Point in 1974. His wife Bonnie preceded him in death on May 30, 1998.
Richard worked for Sentry Insurance for many years in the Financial Systems Department until his retirement in 2003.
Richard loved sports, lettering in golf while at UW Fox Valley Center, and was the 1982 Stevens Point Doubles Bowling Champion. He also enjoyed playing basketball and softball in the city recreation leagues.
Survivors include his son Derik (Allicia) Hahn of Cary, IL and their children Melanie and Ryan and a daughter Natasha (Ken) Jaworski of Stevens Point, and their children Jake and Jada.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bonnie and a sister Jean.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com. Please check the Pisarski Funeral Home website for future information.
Richard's family would like to thank the entire staff at Brookdale Senior Living Center for the loving care given to our dad the past 2 years.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020