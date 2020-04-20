|
|
Richard Cisewski
Stevens Point - Richard Cisewski, 81 of Town of Hull passed away at his home on April 18, 2020. He is the son of the late Phillip and Sally Cisewski born March 15, 1939.
He worked at Jeorn's Furniture Company for 34 years then 9 years at Hammel Forestry Plant till retirement.
Richard enjoyed gardening, hunting and making firewood. He was in the Army and discharged in July of 1964.
He married Christine Kuzynski they later divorced, but together had 5 sons; Jerome and Dawn Cisewski, Custer, Patrick Cisewski, Marshfield, Dennis Cisewski, Stevens Point, Daniel and Sharon Cisewski, Linwood Brian and April Cisewski, Plover, 9 Grandchildren; Timothy and Shari Cisewski, Jay Ciserski, Rachel and Chris Sankey, Stephine Cisewski (fiancé Landon Cole), Matthew Cisewski special friend Brittany Falkauage, Chase Cisewski, Kaitlin Cisewski, Skler Cisewski, Christopher Cisewski. 8 great-grandchildren; Michel, Lucas, Lillan, Eva Cisewski, Taylor Trenton Cameron, Cylie Sankey and Richard (dad) girlfriend for 28 years Mary Bellinger. Richard is further survived by his sisters Pat Filipiak, Hedwig Lewandoski, Jane (Tony) Rucinski, Cathy (Ken) Grezenski and brother Kenneth (Agnes) Albin (Grace), Harry (Ann) Eugene (Karen), Barney, Clarence (Jacki) and many nephews and nieces.
Richard was preceded in death by his parent's, brother's Art, Ervin and sister Florence.
Per Richards wishes he wished to be cremated. Do to the COVID19 a family Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Aspirus Hospital for helping take care of dad these last few years.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020