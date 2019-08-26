Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. (Rick) Davis Jr.


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. (Rick) Davis Jr. Obituary
Richard (Rick) E. Davis Jr.

Stevens Point - Richard E. Davis Jr. (Rick) passed away at 65 years old on August 24, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family, following a battle with lung cancer.

Rick was born on September 24, 1953, in Port Huron Michigan to Richard (Dick) and Patricia (Pat McMann) Davis. He graduated from Port Huron High School, and later from Michigan State University.

Rick married Cheryl Strasser of Stevens Point, WI on November 2, 1991. He has three children: Dylan, Cheyanne, and Andrea.

He is survived by his wife, kids, and sister Marcy (A. Stewart) Kerr. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Pat.

Rick loved foreign cars, bizarre foods, and being outside. Rick was always "Mr. Fix-It", or known to some as "Ranger Rick". He took good care of his family, always putting them first. He will be missed greatly as a loving husband, father, relative and friend.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 29, 2019, at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Rev Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials in Richard's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Funeral Home
Download Now