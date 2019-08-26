|
Richard (Rick) E. Davis Jr.
Stevens Point - Richard E. Davis Jr. (Rick) passed away at 65 years old on August 24, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family, following a battle with lung cancer.
Rick was born on September 24, 1953, in Port Huron Michigan to Richard (Dick) and Patricia (Pat McMann) Davis. He graduated from Port Huron High School, and later from Michigan State University.
Rick married Cheryl Strasser of Stevens Point, WI on November 2, 1991. He has three children: Dylan, Cheyanne, and Andrea.
He is survived by his wife, kids, and sister Marcy (A. Stewart) Kerr. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Pat.
Rick loved foreign cars, bizarre foods, and being outside. Rick was always "Mr. Fix-It", or known to some as "Ranger Rick". He took good care of his family, always putting them first. He will be missed greatly as a loving husband, father, relative and friend.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 29, 2019, at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Rev Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials in Richard's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 26, 2019