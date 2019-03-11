|
Richard F. Holden
Stevens Point - Richard Fred Holden, age 69, Stevens Point, WI passed away March 7, 2019, after a long struggle with his health. He was surrounded by family.
Richard (Dick) Holden was born February 5, 1950 to Thomas R and Mary E (Rockwell) Holden in Delavan, WI.
Richard graduated from Delavan Darien High School. He continued his education achieving an associate degree in data processing, a bachelor's degree in Mathematics, and Master of Education. Richard's vocation turned to municipal government for over 40 years of a career, which included the communities of Delavan, Darien, Walworth, Sun Prairie, Oak Creek, and Plover. While working for the City of Delavan, he earned his Certifications for Inspections under the Wisconsin Uniform Building Code and the Wisconsin Commercial Building Code. Richard served as the Building Commissioner while living in Oak Creek, in addition to attending the University of Madison to complete his Certification in Public Management. His most rewarding role during his career was as the Community Development Manager for the Village of Plover, WI for over 20 years. During his time with the Village, Plover doubled in population and estimated value. Richard was proud to have worked on numerous major projects, including Village Park at Plover and Cross Roads Commons.
While living in Delavan, Richard met and married Laura Beyerl in 1977. Their home was wherever the two of them planted their feet; as long as they did it together. They were blessed with a son Matthew, who was Richard's pride and joy.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; step brother, Tim Kresen; in-laws, Leon and Eva Beyerl; and niece, Angie Beyerl.
He is survived by his wife, Laura of Stevens Point; son, Matthew (Heather Kapheam) Holden Steven Point; 3 bothers, Thomas (Cindi) of Superior, WI, Harry (Mary) of South Beloit, IL, and Michael (Crystal) of Lake Geneva, WI. He is also survived by his In-laws, David (Judy) Beyerl of Jefferson, OR, Mary (Gerry) Chamberlain of Lake Geneva, WI, Kathy (Gary) Nations of Junction City, WI, Martha Stuckert of Plymouth, MN, William (Marilyn) Beyerl of West Dundee, IL, Ellen (John) Neubel of Libertyville, IL, Robert (Leanne) Beyerl of Edina, MN, and Richard (Tammy) Beyerl Elk Grove, CA; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Woodlands Church in Plover, WI. A time of visitation and sharing of memories will precede at the church on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, and per Richard's request, please make donations to Celebrate Plover Foundation Inc., for capital improvements to the grounds at Lake Pacawa.
His family would like to thank Dave Hansen; Dr. James Nash; Aspirus Hospice (especially Beth and Donna); everyone at the Village of Plover (especially Dan Mahony); and the Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 11, 2019