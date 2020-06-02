Richard F. Lorek
Stevens Point - Richard F. Lorek
Age 91 of Stevens Point died late Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020 in Plover. Dick was born November 3, 1928 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Frank and Theresa (Jablonski) Lorek.
He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School and Central State Teachers College (now UW- Stevens Point) He was inducted into the United States Army in 1951, and honorably discharged in 1953. Dick served primarily in the Finance office at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
He then worked for Sentry Insurance for over 34 years in various technical and management roles. He retired June 1, 1987. Dick was married to Rose Schulist in February in 1963 in Stevens Point, they were married for fifty two years, until her passing in 2016.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, one infant brother and his wife Rose. In accordance to Richard's wishes, there will be no public service.
Burial has held in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the local Salvation Army. The Pisarski Funeral Home was honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.