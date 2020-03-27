|
|
Richard Happa
Weston - Richard Happa, 90, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at the Renaissance Assisted Living in Weston.
He was born March 31, 1929 in Bevent, the son of Theophil (Charlie) and Helen (Cwiklinski) Hoppa. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and all 12 of his brothers and sisters.
Richard started working with Dombrowski Farms in 1964 and became a cherished part of the family. Richard was a wonderful person who enjoyed life. Anyone whose path he crossed, benefited from his compassion, good nature and love of life. He will always be in our hearts and minds. Richard is in a better place where the angels are welcoming him with open arms, Point Beer and Polka music.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020