Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
Richard "Dick" Hetzel


1935 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Hetzel Obituary
Richard "Dick" Hetzel

Plover - Richard "Dick" Hetzel, 84 of Plover, died at his home on January 3, 2020. Richard was born on May 28, 1935, to the late Allen and Olga (Pfugradt) Hetzel. He married Anita Hill on December 7, 1957. The couple were happily married for 62 years. Dick joined the United States Navy in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He worked at Joerns Furniture for 43 years retiring in 1999.

Dick loved his fishing, hunting, trapping and telling stories of his adventures, some greatly exaggerated. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends at his favorite South Point restaurant where he spent his time telling tales of the one that got away. Survivors include his wife Anita. Sons, Rick of Mosinee and Daniel (Pam) of Green bay. Daughters, Debbie (Don) of Plover and Patty (Tom) of Virginia. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Brother, David of Stevens Point. He was preceded in death by one brother, Harley. A special thanks to Heartland hospice and Dick's nurse Laura. Celebration of Life for Dick will be held on Wednesday January 8, 2020, starting at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 12:00 p.m. with full military honors at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road Plover. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
