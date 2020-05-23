Resources
Richard K. "Dick" Howard


1945 - 2020
Howard, Richard K. "Dick" age 74, of Stevens Point WI, passed away in Grayson GA on May 21, 2020, following a 4-year battle with cancer. He was born November 12, 1945, in Indianapolis, IN, to Clifford K. and Eloise. He was preceded in death by his sister Judith Lyons. Dick is survived by his wife Epie of 53 years, sons Rick and wife Debbie, Todd and wife Amy, and Brett, grandchildren Zack, Grayson, Sarah, Joshua, Catherine, Thomas, and Emily. He loved to drive through the mountains with his wife and friends, either in his Miata or on his Harley and enjoyed Beer, Brats, and Wisconsin football. Spending time with his sons and grandchildren was his greatest joy. Memorial service will be held at Grace New Hope, Lawrenceville, GA at a date to be determined. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pastor Randy Rainwater and the congregation at Grace New Hope for all their love and support. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Grace New Hope Church, Lawrenceville, GA.

Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 23 to May 25, 2020
