Richard L. "Rick" Kryshak
Stevens Point - Richard L. "Rick" Kryshak, age 62, of Stevens Point, died Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born on June 15, 1957 in Stevens Point, a son of the late Leon and Marilyn (Wilson) Kryshak. Rick attended St. Stephen Elementary School and graduated from Pacelli High School in 1975. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving honorably with the 96th Combat Support Group. Upon his return to Wisconsin, he was employed at Consolidated Papers and its successor, Stora Enso for many years. Rick retired from Penford Products.
He is survived by; his children, Nathan (Ted Jackovich) Kryshak and Becky Kryshak; siblings, Robert and John Kryshak, Sue (Paul) Pfiffner, Jean (Tom) Kluck, Mary (Gary) Giese and Peggy (Jon) Sawicki; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Michael.
Private family services were held. Private burial with military honors will be at the Wisconsin State Veterans Cemetery located at Union Grove.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the residents of Edgewater Manor, especially Charlotte, for their kindness.
The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Nov. 7, 2019