Richard M. "Rich" Ceplina
Town of Osceola (Chinatown) - Richard M. "Rich" Ceplina, 93, of the town of Osceola (Chinatown), passed away at his home with his daughter at his side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Richard was born on May 21, 1927, in Stevens Point, the son of the late Felix and Marie (nee Zwara) Ceplina. On November 13, 1948, he was united in marriage to Eileen Koshollek in Stevens Point. Eileen preceded Richard in death on December 23, 2009.
Richard proudly served in World War II in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Aucilla. Following his service, he had various jobs before he was employed at A.O. Smith - from where he retired. Richard had a love for automobiles, golfing and his family. Richard, Eileen and their daughter enjoyed going to Stevens Point on the weekends to visit grandma and treasured the company of the rest of the large family.
Those Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory include his daughter, Mary (Mark) Fuller of Chinatown; a granddaughter, Tina Roush (Josh Walsh); two great grandchildren, Abel and Carter Walsh; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Richard was preceded in death by his siblings.
Richard's family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. when services will be held with military honors.
Memorials to The Kettle Moraine Angels are appreciated.
The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice staff for their great care and support for Richard and his family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.