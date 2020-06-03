Richard MansavageRosholt - Richard J. Mansavage, age 66, of Rosholt, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 surrounded by family after his courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 26, 1953 in Stevens Point to Eugene & Romona (Kropidlowski) Mansavage. His marriage to Beverly Simonis took place on Oct. 13, 1973. The couple has been married for 46 years and have four children;Brenda (Mike) Trommer, Angela (Jim) Ewert, Richard "Eric" (Holly) Mansavage and Nicholas (Jenny) Mansavage. Nine grandchildren; Matthew Trommer, Kailie (Cory Minniecheske) Ewert, Erica & Ethan Mansavage, Dominik, Nathan, Joleen, Jenica & Ryan Mansavage. One great grandson; Colton Minniecheske. He is also survived by one brother; Raymond, two sisters; Judy Mansavage and Susan (Terry) Check, also many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Infant Carl and Conrad, grandparents; Paul & Agnes Mansavage and Sylvester & Emily Kropidlowski.Richard worked various jobs including JI Case for 15 years and Oshkosh Truck for 20 years. He was a member of the Rosholt Volunteer Fire Department for 32 years. He was a Fire Inspector for the Portage County Task Force, served on the Rosholt Village board for 15 years, was a member of the Rosholt Lions Club and was an usher at St. Adalbert Church in Rosholt.He enjoyed fishing at his cabin up north, hunting, spending time with his grandkids and great grandson, playing cards, bowling, listening to Polka music and visiting with friends and neighbors.The family would like to thank Rev. Thomas Nirappel, Rev. Jeffrey Hennes, Rev. David Zimmerman, the Rosholt Fire Dept. and Heartland Hospice for all they have done in our time of need.There will be a public visitation on Friday June 5, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point from 4 to 8 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM.Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend the visitation based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.A private funeral Mass for Richard will be held in the near future at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elcho, WI with burial in the Parish cemetery. Please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome for online condolences and future viewing of the Mass.