Richard W. Pike
Stevens Point - Richard W. Pike, age 87, of Stevens Point, died June 4, 2020 at Willow Brooke Assisted Living in Stevens Point, WI.
Richard Wayne Pike was born June 17, 1932 in Coggon, Iowa to Theron Almer and Ocea Ferne (Harriott) Pike. He was the youngest of five children. The family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Richard attended public school and graduated from McKinley High in 1951. He served in the US Air Force during the Korea Conflict. Following his time in the service, he attended and graduated from Iowa State Teacher's College (now UNI) in Cedar Falls. He later attended Washington University in St. Louis where he received his masters degree in Social Work.
He soon married Maxine Helen Thede on September 1, 1957 in Palmer, Nebraska. They had two daughters: Julie and Elizabeth and one son, Jon.
Richard worked as therapist for over 40 years for a variety of public and private agencies.
He enjoyed live local theater, sports, and music. He enjoyed reading on a variety of topics and could often be found reading at the Portage County Public Library or enjoying coffee at Emy J's in Stevens Point. He had most recently been living at Willow Brooke Point Assisted Living in Stevens Point.
He is survived by Elizabeth (Leigh) Smith of Stevens Point, Julie (Jeff) Hoffman of Santa Monica, CA, and Jon Pike (Sarah Adams), of Fargo, ND. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Lauren Smith of Minneapolis, MN and Collin Smith of Stevens Point, WI.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; his parents; his two sisters, Iola Ludwick and Doris Shogren; and two brothers, Donald Pike and Melvin Pike.
Due to COVID-19, details for a Memorial Service will be held announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Stevens Point - Richard W. Pike, age 87, of Stevens Point, died June 4, 2020 at Willow Brooke Assisted Living in Stevens Point, WI.
Richard Wayne Pike was born June 17, 1932 in Coggon, Iowa to Theron Almer and Ocea Ferne (Harriott) Pike. He was the youngest of five children. The family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Richard attended public school and graduated from McKinley High in 1951. He served in the US Air Force during the Korea Conflict. Following his time in the service, he attended and graduated from Iowa State Teacher's College (now UNI) in Cedar Falls. He later attended Washington University in St. Louis where he received his masters degree in Social Work.
He soon married Maxine Helen Thede on September 1, 1957 in Palmer, Nebraska. They had two daughters: Julie and Elizabeth and one son, Jon.
Richard worked as therapist for over 40 years for a variety of public and private agencies.
He enjoyed live local theater, sports, and music. He enjoyed reading on a variety of topics and could often be found reading at the Portage County Public Library or enjoying coffee at Emy J's in Stevens Point. He had most recently been living at Willow Brooke Point Assisted Living in Stevens Point.
He is survived by Elizabeth (Leigh) Smith of Stevens Point, Julie (Jeff) Hoffman of Santa Monica, CA, and Jon Pike (Sarah Adams), of Fargo, ND. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Lauren Smith of Minneapolis, MN and Collin Smith of Stevens Point, WI.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; his parents; his two sisters, Iola Ludwick and Doris Shogren; and two brothers, Donald Pike and Melvin Pike.
Due to COVID-19, details for a Memorial Service will be held announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.