Rita J. Bemke
Stevens Point - Rita J. Bemke, 76, of Stevens Point, passed away on March 14, 2020 at home with her family by her side after a brief battle with cancer.
Rita was born on July 25, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Phillip and Josephine Sokolowski. She attended local Stevens Point schools. She married Anthony (Tony) Bemke on June 18, 1966 in Stevens Point, where they stayed all their lives to raise their family.
Rita cherished her time at home raising her 3 children and being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She later went on to work numerous part time jobs in the Stevens Point community "just to stay busy" as the girls grew up.
Rita enjoyed camping, traveling, working her numerous vegetable and flower gardens, cooking and baking, having fires in their fire pit, sitting and watching the birds make their home in her backyard, trips to the casino, and spending time with family.
She is survived by Tony, her husband of 54 years, Her 3 daughters Lori (Al) Hucke of Stevens Point, Dawn (Kevin) Perlak of Prescott, AZ, and Brenda (David) Levin of Charlotte, NC. Five grandchildren Ashley (Mitch) Tufte of Steven point, Jared (Abby) Hucke of Oshkosh, WI, Alyxandra (Chris Bukovec) of Gilbert, AZ, Drew Levin, and Jenna Levin, both of Charlotte, NC. She is further survived by brothers Phil (Karen) Sokolowski, of Seattle, WA, and Ronald (Diane) Sokolowski of Steven Point. One sister Delphine (Peter) Steiff of Chicago, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Larry Sokolowski, sisters Antoinette Holm, and Lori Sokolowski.
The family wishes to thank Marshfield Medical Center and Ascension Hospice for all their help over the past 2 weeks. Especially her nurses Maria and Julie, and her CNAs Luann, Megan, and Stephanie.
Per Rita's wishes, there will not be any services except for a private family burial at a later date yet to be determined.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020