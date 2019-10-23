|
|
Rita Kieleszewski
Stevens Point - Rita Kieleszewski, age 79, of the Town of Carson passed away Wednesday morning October 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:00 Tuesday morning until the time of services at the the St. Faustina Room of St. Peters Church. Burial will be at the Hiles Cemetery near Crandon, WI.
Rita was born February 23, 1940 in Wautoma, the daughter of Leo and Angeline (Szalewski) Yenter. As child the family moved to Rosholt and she attended school there. As a young adult she moved to Milwaukee to help her sister and worked for Briggs & Stratton for a couple of years. She returned to Rosholt and met David Kieleszewski, the two married on June 25, 1960 in Rosholt. The couple owned and operated the Rosholt Cafe for three years before moving to Stevens Point. Rita worked at Del Monte and later Wysocki Farms until both she and Dave retired. The couple converted their cabin in Hiles, WI to a home and moved there, she stayed there until returning to Stevens Point to be with family in 2018. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, baking and cooking. And those that knew her, knew that mom always made sure she fed you. Be it a full meal, a slice of her awesome apple pie, or just one of her many yummy cookies. She will be missed by many.
Rita is survived by her two daughters: Marsha Sellenheim, Plover and Pam (Jim) Beyer, Stevens Point. Twelve grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren. Her brother Florian (Ruth) Yenter, Hatley; her sisters: Jeanetta (Bob) Glodowski and Barb (Gerald) Trzebiatowski, both of Rosholt. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2010, daughter Marie, son James, granddaughter Sandra Haesley, son-in-law James Hunt, two brothers, and two sisters.
When all is said and done
You were there for us
You cared for us
You knew us
When all is said and done
We admired you
We adored you
We loved you
When all is said and done
The knowledge you gave
The time you gave
The care you gave
When all is said and done
You left your soul in our hearts
You left the memories in our hearts
You left the love in our hearts
When all is said and done
We will miss you
We will think of you
We will again see you
When all is said and done - PJH
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019