Rita Klismith
Amherst - Rita A. Klismith, age 81 of Amherst, passed away on March 5, 2019 at Brookdale in Stevens Point. Rita was born on October 13, 1937 in Amherst; daughter of John and Gertrude (Piotrowski) Glodowski. On October 12, 1957, Rita married Frank Klismith. Rita enjoyed picking black berries on the family farm. She loved spending time with her family and cherished them all.
Rita is survived by her children, Thomas (Debra) Klismith of Plover, WI; Laurie (Kevin) Meister of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Lisa (Eric) Brooks of Amherst, WI; Daniel (Krista) Klismith of Salt Lake City, UT; Mark (Tina) Klismith of Lakewood, CO; 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frank.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8th at St. James Catholic Church in Amherst, WI. Father Dan Hackel will officiate. Rosary will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, March 7th at Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst, WI. Visitation will follow the Rosary until 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home and also from 10:00 AM until time of service on Friday at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established in Rita's name. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 8, 2019