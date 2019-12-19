Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert A. Mancheski Jr.


1952 - 2019
Robert A. Mancheski Jr. Obituary
Robert A. Mancheski, Jr.

Rome, GA - Robert Mancheski, Jr., 67, of Rome, Georgia, passed away on December 18, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on August 10, 1952 to Robert and Alice "Dolly" (Grubba) Mancheski. He was born and grew up in his hometown of Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Bob especially enjoyed fishing, gardening, working on projects, and socializing with family and friends. He was a loving father, son, and grandpa. He held many titles over the years: Bob, Bobby, Dad, and Grandpa. He was an honored Bronze Star Recipient for his duty in Vietnam. During his later years he enjoyed a great steak and watching the grandkids' games.

He will be missed by; his mother, Alice "Dolly" Mancheski; daughter Jessica (Chad) Porter; grandchildren, Tori, Ali, and Elizabeth; his siblings, Christine Mancheski, Debra (Kenneth) Kuzynski, Michael (Colleen), Karl, Heidi, and Joseph Mancheski; and by numerous other relatives and many friends.

Bob was preceded in death by; his father, Robert, Sr. in 2010; daughter Angel, in infancy; and a sister, Gloria.

Funeral services for Bob will be at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with Deacon Vern Linzmeier officiating. Military Honors will follow the service. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Family and friends are invited for a visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:30AM until the time of the service.

Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019
