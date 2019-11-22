|
Robert A. Oberst
Stevens Point - Robert Arthur Oberst, age 80, of Stevens Point, WI died Nov 20, 2019 at North Ridge Assisted Living.
Robert was born on February 7, 1939 to the late Clarence and Edith (Atkins) Oberst in Schiller Park, IL. At a young age, his family relocated to the Stevens Point, WI area where he attended Emerson Grade School and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School.
He was inducted into the U.S. Air Force on August 9, 1957. During his time of service, Robert received years of revered training in aviation mechanics and electronics; in addition to receiving an Air Force Good Conduct Medal and a National Defense Medal. Robert served his country for over 21 years until being honorably discharged.
He married Germaine Kranski on February 23, 1963. She preceded him in death on July 11, 2019.
Robert worked for Ore-Ida Potato for over 15 years until retiring.
He will be remembered for his mechanical skills and enjoyment of nature. As a young boy, Robert was a member of the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. In his later years, he enjoyed camping and fishing. Robert also relished attending the Iola Car Show, the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, and any tradeshow that emphasized trains and vintage air force planes.
Survivors include his sons, Robert Oberst of Milwaukee, WI, and James Oberst and his wife Pamela Shen of Oakland, CA; sisters in law, Carol Oberst of Kenosha, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will take place 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 in Forest Cemetery, Stevens Point, WI to honor the lives of Robert and Germaine; and will conclude with military honors. All are welcome to attend.
Online condolences may be made at bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019