Services
Hardell-Holly Funeral Home
508 2Nd St
Almond, WI 54909
(715) 366-2711
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Almond - Robert A. Peterson, age 100, of Almond, WI passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence under hospice care. Bob was born in the Town of Almond on April 27, 1919, the son of the late Esper and Edith (Lutz) Peterson. He served in the US Army during WW II. On April 8, 1962, Bob married Esther Eickstedt in Grafton, WI and she preceded him in death on November 22, 2008. Bob farmed in the Town of Almond his entire life. He is survived by his siblings: Harlow (Jane) Peterson, Almond; Vila Vroman, Waupaca; Andy Peterson, Avon Park, Florida; Betty (Darwin) Dittburner, Alamo, Texas & Edith Ann Lamb, Tempe, Arizona. Also surviving are many nieces & nephews. Robert was preceded in death by two sisters, Laura & Marie and five brothers, Robert, John, Dale, Floyd & Elmer. The Funeral Service will be on Friday, August 30 at 11 AM at the Hardell-Holly Funeral Home, Almond with Pastor Justin Spady, officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Almond Village Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
