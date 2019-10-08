|
|
Robert A. Wenzel
Junction City - Robert A. "Bob" Wenzel, 76, Junction City, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Milladore, with Rev. Gregory Michaud officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 468 of Milladore, and Bob's brothers will serve as pallbearers. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday at Martens / Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City and from 10:00 am until service time at St. Wenceslaus Church.
Robert was born on May 20, 1943 in Marshfield, to Joseph and Dorothy (Kaiser) Wenzel, and attended St. Joseph's Parochial School in Stratford. He married Sharon M. Pankratz on April 11, 1970.
Robert worked as a mechanic at Shoultz Motors in Stratford for 2 ½ years. He then entered the United States Navy, serving from 1963 until his honorable discharge in 1965. While in the Navy he was boilerman on the USS Randolph (CV5-15). He then was employed for Package Boiler in Plover for 20 years and then at Central Burner and Boiler in Marshfield for 20 years.
Robert had been in a choir for 43 years, first in the Knights of Columbus Choir and then in St. Wenceslaus Senior Choir. He enjoyed farming, tractors and making hay as well as fishing, hunting, camping and the Green Bay Packers.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon, and their children, Amy (Jamie) Stoeckly of Holmen, Denise (Dennis) Eron of Rudolph and Dale (Denise) Wenzel of Junction City. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Kate and Drew Stoeckly, Cole and Justine Eron, and Ella and Isabel Wenzel. He is further survived by 6 brothers, Alan (Maria) Wenzel of Colorado Springs, CO, John (Mari - deceased) Wenzel of Green Bay, Bill (Kathy) Wenzel of Plymouth, George (Betty) Wenzel of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Paul (Cleo) Wenzel of Somerset and Bernie (Sally) Wenzel of Edgar.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Luke Wenzel.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 8, 2019