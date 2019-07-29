|
Robert B (Murph) Kostuch
Stevens Point - Robert B (Murph) Kostuch, 82, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at home surrounded by family members.
He leaves his wife of 58 years, Kathy (Minch) Kostuch; his daughters, Julie Kostuch and Karen Kostuch (Durango, CO), daughter Mary Kostuch and son Michael (and his wife Marcie) Kostuch (Stevens Point), and six grandchildren (Justin, Katelyn, Celeste, Zanna, Samantha and Lillian).
Born and raised in Stevens Point, the son of Ben and Lillian (Dachyk) Kostuch, Robert was a lifelong resident of Stevens Point. He attended PJ Jacob high school, played the tuba and held the shot put distance record for 10 years.
Robert enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 19 and served from 1956 to 1959. He was a radio operator stationed in Okinawa. His rank was Lance Corporal. He met his wife, Kathleen Minch on his last day of a 30-day leave. They corresponded by letter for the remainder of his service and later reconnected in Wisconsin. They were married on September 3rd, 1960 at St Peters Church.
Robert worked with his father in the heating and sheet metal business. He started working for Home Furnishing installing flooring and later worked in the field independently. In 1978 he started working for the City of Stevens Point in the Streets Department, retiring after 18 years.
Robert's interests included nature, drives in the country, bowling and riding his bicycle to see the sunset at Bukolt Park.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, July 25th, with private burial at King's Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 29 to July 31, 2019