Robert "Bob" Borski
Stevens Point - Robert (Bob) Borski was granted eternal rest on November 21, 2020, with his wife and son by his side. He was diagnosed with cancer 8 months ago.
He was born July 24, 1951, to Michael Borski and Grace (Bialek) Borski in Stevens Point, WI. Bob attended local schools and graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School. He completed diesel mechanic training which led to his career at Point Truck Sales, Gross Common Carriers, Point Diesel, Coulee Truck & Trailer, and Harters Fox Valley Disposal. He was a member of Teamsters Union 662. Bob was co-owner of Golden Sands Truck & Trailer from 1995-2006.
He married Theresa (Terri) Woitczak on December 28, 1970. They were married nearly 50 years. They are parents of one son, Shawn Borski, Wausau, WI.
Bob was part of the race team for Gross Common Carriers from 1990-1993 as the main mechanic. The race circuit covered local areas in Wisconsin as well as several southern U.S. states. He was a proud owner of a vintage car and truck and attended many local car shows. Bob enjoyed camping and being host to visitors at their family campsite. He had great love for his dogs Star and Stella, as well as Daisy, Yukon, Nana, Muffin, and Brandy.
He is survived by his wife Terri; son Shawn; his mother, Grace; siblings: Joanne Borski, Patty (Ed) Ferg, Mike (Linda) Borski, Barb (Mark) Hansen, Scott Borski, Laurie (Tom) Gerrits, sister-in-law Cindi Borski; Terri's siblings Mary (Jessie) Cook, Caroline Smjkal, Jim Woitczak, Ted (Mary) Woitczak, Betty (Roger) Borski, Bonnie Bryden , many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as his special friends, Ken Bemowski and Ed Podach.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Michael Borski, Sr., brother, Jim Borski, father-in-law Felix Woitczak and mother-in law, Regina.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be held on Friday, November 27, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peters Catholic Church, Stevens Point, with visitation from 8:30-10:15 a.m. at Shuda Funeral Chapel: 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery, Stevens Point. Masks will be required at Church and funeral home, distancing will be observed. Attendance will be on your own comfortability.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com