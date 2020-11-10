Robert Bradburn
Stevens Point - Robert (Bob) A. Bradburn, age 85, of Amherst Jct, WI, passed away after a short battle with cancer on November 5, 2020 at Portage County Health Care Center.??
He was born on April 10, 1935 to Clair and Flossie (Malcolmson) Bradburn in Onalaska, WI. Bob lived in Santa Barbara until about his Senior year & then he moved to the Onalaska, WI area where he finished high school. He was a member of the ROTC during High School and was not able to enlist in the service as much as he wanted to due to a medical condition. He worked for a Canvas Shop in Onalaska for a number of years sewing canvas for awnings for stores. He continued to repair tents and other canvas items well into his later life. He then became a semi-truck driver and drove for various companies including Teamsters as well as private companies. He drove semis well into his later years. He drove long hauls as well as local. He and his late wife enjoyed going to the casino's for entertainment. ??He married Elaine Mack on July 8, 1961. They were married at the Little Brown Church In The Vale in Nashua, Iowa and were married for 57 years. They were not blessed with children as much as they wanted them however, they did have 2 great nieces & a great nephew who were like grandchildren to them.??Bob was an avid hunter & fisherman in the past. He enjoyed deer hunting the most with his cronies. He was a fan of the Packers & you could always find him watching a game if there was one on. He enjoyed gardening & puttering about in his yard.??
He is survived by his brother James of Santa Barbara, CA; 6 nieces Joy Pennell of Stevens Point, WI; Jill Pennell of Traverse City, MI; Judy (Stan) Taylor of Grafton, ND; Jane Pennell of Traverse City, MI; Sherry (David) Kelly of Spring, TX; Dee Brabant of Kingwood, TX; 6 nephews Jay (Deb) Pennell of Rose City, MI; Jerry (Donna) Pennell of Kalamazoo, MI; Kevin (Vicky) Kobishop of Ponder, TX; Brian (Amy) Kobishop of Sun Prairie, WI; Paul (Kim) Kobishop of Fruita, CO; Brad (Mona) Kobishop of Highlands Ranch, CO; special great nieces & great nephew Nicole Wise, Jason Wise, and Corin Wagner also known as grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous great nieces & great nephews & great-great nieces & nephews as well as numerous sister-in-law's & brother-in-law's.??He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, his parents Clare and Flossie Bradburn, sisters Janis (Jerry) Pennell, Frances (Jack) Brabant, and Dorothy (Jim) Kobishop, and brother Clarence (Willie) Bradburn as well as his father & mother-in-law John & Ella Mack & several bother-in-laws.??
A visitation will be held at Shuda Funeral Home on November 13, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon. Masks are required at the visitation.
Special thanks go to the nursing staff at the Stevens Point Health Care Facility and to the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given Bob. Bob also had Alzheimer's Disease - please consider making a donation to this organization so they can continue their work in research to help find a cure to end this horrible disease.
