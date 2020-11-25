1/
Robert Edward "Bobby" Benzschawel
{ "" }
Robert "Bobby" Edward Benzschawel

Thorp - Robert "Bobby" Edward Benzschawel, 60, departed this life on Sunday, November 22 at Mayo Hospital in Lacrosse due to numerous medical issues. He was born February 24, 1960 to Robert F. and Jeannette Benzschawel in Tomahawk, WI and grew up in Stevens Point, WI. He graduated from SPASH in 1978. Bobby will be remembered for his gentle nature and infectious laugh. He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Neal & Jill Benzschawel, Lynn & Chuck Platta, Dawn and Steve Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jeannette Benzschawel and an infant brother, Richard Allen. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Bobby's name to a local homeless shelter or to NAMI.




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2020.
