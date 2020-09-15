1/1
Robert "Robb" Enerson
Plover - Robert "Robb" Enerson, age 68, of Plover died Sunday September 13, 2020 at his home.

Robb was born February 8, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids to Robert and Betty (Salter) Enerson. He married Mary Ann Schneider on April 21, 1984 in Nekoosa. For 22 years, Robb was employed by Nekoosa Papers. He then went on to earn a Bachelor Degree in Music from UWSP. He then taught music in the Stevens Point Area School District and also gave private lessons, retiring in June 2012.

Robb was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Music Fraternity and the Wisconsin Rapids Community Choir. He was an adept story teller and enjoyed multiple music activities.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Enerson; children Angela (Ryan) Schneider Turner, Angela Enerson Rabska, Scott (Jamie) Schneider, Brooke Enerson, Neil (Kara) Allord, Jarred (Megan) Enerson and Caleb (Bridget) Enerson; grandchildren Elia and Lily Turner, Hunter Van Ert, Kylee and Reegan Rabska, Callie and Wyatt Schneider, Miguel, Dakota, Daniel, Paradise and Sindra Allord, Thomas and Sterling Enerson and Charlie Enerson; sisters Roberta (William) Worth and Amme (Steven) Bredl and sisters in law Lori Enerson and Anita Enerson. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandpuppies.

Robb was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Betty Enerson and brothers Daniel and Thomas Enerson.

A special thanks to the Ascension Hospice Team for providing care and support to Robb and our family through this entire process.

A public celebration of life event is delayed due to current health and safety protocols. Robb was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In memoriam, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Music Fund or Ascension Hospice of Stevens Point.

Published in Stevens Point Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
