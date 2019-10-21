|
Robert Frank Litzau
Plover - Robert Frank Litzau, 97, of Plover, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at Marshfield Hospital. Robert (Bob) was born on March 24, 1922 in Milwaukee. He was the son of Albert Andrew Litzau and Joanna Frances Albrecht.
Robert attended St Vincent's Elementary School and graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee, where his favorite subject was Latin. In the early days of World War II he worked for an engineering firm organizing machine parts for shipment to allies, and later enlisted in the U.S. Naval flight training program. He was commissioned a Marine 2nd Lt and flew missions with the VMB-613 squadron in the Marshall Islands supporting the Pacific theatre island-hopping campaign. Robert seldom spoke of his service and never considered himself heroic.
After his service Robert's love of flying continued and he worked as an airplane mechanic and a commercial and corporate pilot. Robert's first date with Betty Jane Hoth was at the Milwaukee Eagles Club: on April 3, 1948 they married in Milwaukee and then honeymooned in Chicago. Robert's career took them to Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Illinois, Connecticut, and New Jersey, where, with a family of three children, Robert retired from flying and began working for the Standard Register Company. That job led them to Stevens Point, where Robert eventually retired from the company.
Robert loved his family and was fascinated by the world and all the things in it. From an early age he loved nature, especially weather and being on or in water. Robert enjoyed bird watching, music, art, curling, bicycling, good books, and he raised beautiful gardens and trees. He rode a bicycle until he turned 97, was an avid reader of nonfiction, and took up acrylic painting in earnest in his later years. In retirement Robert and Betty travelled to see the country but especially loved staying at a Northern Wisconsin cabin in the fall to fish and see the fall colors. After Betty passed away Robert eventually rediscovered joy through his painting class and playing mahjong with friends at the Lincoln Center. He volunteered at Lincoln Center and Frame Memorial Church. He remained curious about everyone and everything and loved making meaningful connections with others. He developed wonderful friendships while living in Plover.
Robert is survived by his sister, Patricia Westbrook, son Jack (Marikay) Litzau of St. Paul Minnesota, and his son-in-law Jack Trzebiatowski and daughter-in-law Annie Salmona.
Grandchildren: Rebecca, Jeff, Orion, Ilan, Isabelle, David and Kathryn. Great-Grandchildren: John, Emily, Danika, Kaylee, Victory, JoeHenri, and Lea.
Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Claudia; son, Robert, and infant brother, Jack.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Frame Memorial Church, 1300 Main Street, Stevens Point Wisconsin. Rev. Dr. Susan Gilbert Zencka officiating.
Visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Frame Memorial. Burial with full military honors will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Plover Cemetery. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family.
For online condolences, please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials sent to Jack Litzau at 1444 Breda Ave. St. Paul Minnesota 55108 he will send a single memorial check to Lincoln Center in Robert's honor.
