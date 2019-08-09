|
|
Robert "Bob" Hintz
Stevens Point - Robert "Bob" Hintz, age 75, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter and son-in-law on Friday, August 9, 2019 under the care of close family, with his three daughters at his side. Bob was born on February 29, 1944 in Stevens Point to the late Frank and Susan (Kluck) Hintz. He graduated from Mosinee High School in 1962. Bob served the National Guard and was honorably discharged January 1971 and received the sharp shooter medal. He was employed by Joerns Furniture Corporation, Knoll Construction and retired after 32 years from Stora Enso (Consolidated) in December 2001.
He married the love of his life, Karen (Kezeske) on June 17, 1967 at Sacred Heart Church in Polonia and they settled in Stevens Point. His wife Karen passed away September 3, 1997.
Bob shared the gift of his love for the outdoors with his daughters who enjoyed a childhood of fishing, hunting, gardening, wood cutting and berry picking traditions. He especially loved the annual bow and rifle hunting season on the Hintz family homestead. Many of Bob's memories of good times involved vacationing in the Northwoods, playing cards and shaking dice with family. In his young adult years he played baseball on the local league and after retirement he was involved in the local pool and horseshoe league.
He is survived by three daughters Tina (Allen) Check, Stevens Point, Tammy (Mike) Brooks, Amherst and Dawn (Jon) Hamerski, Plover and the proud Grandpa of five grandchildren Dustin, Wyatt, Trent, Shailyn, Taylor and a great granddaughter, Ahnna. Three brothers, Danny (Donna), Jerry (Julie) and Larry (Janice) and three sisters Karen Danczyk, Donna (Artie) Ciepluch and Rose (LeRoy) Lemke and brother-in-law's, Norbert (Anne) Kezeske, Roger Kezeske and sister-in-law Arlene (Don) Wierzba and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Karen, parents Frank and Susan, his parent-in-laws Elmer and Emily Kezeske, his infant brother Florian, an infant grandchild Michael Jr., brother in laws Kenneth Kezeske and Chester Danczyk and his godson Jason Hintz.
Thank you to the Ascension Hospice Medical Team and many other associated services who helped make Bob comfortable in his final days of life.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Bob's name will be established for the educational fund of his grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday August 12, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Stevens Point. Rev. Dennis Stanchik will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the Hintz family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019