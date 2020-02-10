|
|
Robert Holmgreen
Osseo - Robert David Holmgreen, 84, of Osseo, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Robert was born June 13, 1935 in Wausau to Gaylord and Emma (Loberg) Holmgreen. He spent most of his youth in the Nelsonville, WI area.
On June 28, 1958 he married Shirley Barden in Amherst, WI.
Robert was with the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad for 38 years. Following a company merger, he spent the last four years of his career with Union Pacific Railroad as a dispatcher.
From the time he was a young man, Robert had a passion for anything related to automobiles.
Robert is survived by his wife Shirley; three children, Karen McDonough of DePere, Lorraine (Vernon) Eliason of Moore, SC and David Holmgreen of Schererville, IN; one brother, John (Larea) Holmgreen of Osseo; four grandchildren, Nolan Eliason, Taylor Eliason, Jacob Holmgreen and Claire Holmgreen.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church-Chapel, 50351 Harmony St., Osseo, WI 54758. Rev Terry Lorenz will be officiating.
Burial in Osseo Cemetery will follow the services.
Visitation from 11:00 - 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo is assisting the family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020