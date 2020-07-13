Robert J. Jones
Stevens Point - Robert J. Jones, Bob to those who know him, entered eternal life on Sunday, July 12, 2020. His loving and kind hearted spirit is carried on by many who had the great fortune to meet and work with him over the last fifty three years.
Bob taught us many valuable life lessons, among them: Be grateful always! Appreciate the simple gifts each day brings, 80's music rocks, Coca Cola makes everything better, and latch hook and word searches on an Ipad are the most peaceful, calming activity. Bowling is the all time best sport, followed by Philadelphia Eagles and Wisconsin Badger football (Kimberly too), but nothing beats renting or checking out movies from the public library. Movies not only make your belly laugh in enjoyment, but instill messages of hope, resilience, and love. His final movie, Aladdin, exemplified what Bob brought to all of us lucky enough to call him friend, "Sometimes We Only See How People Are Different. But If We Look Hard Enough, You Can See How Much We're All Alike."
Bob's hopes and dreams of living on his own were achieved seven years ago with the help of incredibly compassionate care providers. He couldn't have been more proud of himself and beyond appreciative for all the help and support he received. He was so happy! Although Bob endured incredible medical obstacles, he never once complained, rather took all of the moments in stride making sure to express his gratitude in Bob Jones style, "Thank you very much!" complete with a hug.
Bob is survived by his beloved family: Mother, Suzanne Jones, Stevens Point, WI; and siblings; John, (Kim, David and Jaden), Stevens Point, WI; Mike, (Shannon and Kellan), Bend OR; Suzy (Zach, and Zander Sutton), Champaign, IL, and Steve, (Carrie and Cooper); Combined Locks, WI; and many friends who became family over the years.
Bob is reunited with his father, Richard, "Dick" Jones, and niece, Ailise Jones.
Due to COVID, the family will be having a celebration of Bob's life next summer around his birthday, his favorite time of the year! Please make any donations in Bob's name to the Stevens Point Area YMCA Adapted Recreation Program, 1000 Division St, Stevens Point, WI 54481.
