Robert James Petter, 79, of Friendship, WI and Naples, FL, passed away January 7, 2020. He was born February 23, 1940 in Berwyn, IL and grew up there graduating from Morton East High School, Cicero IL. Robert's father passed away at an early age, with his father's passing he was influenced greatly by his Uncle Vic and Aunt Clara. They fostered his love of Wisconsin at a young age with a family cottage on Castle Rock Lake. After working in a manufacturing job out of high school, then moving to the banking security field, he moved his family to Stevens Point WI and purchased a security locksmith company(Mid-State Lock & Safe Co) which he owned for 25 years.
He proudly served in the Army Reserves. He was a member of the American Legion and the Golden Sands Home Builders Association(Plover WI). He loved to spend time with his family and friends, at his cottage on Castle Rock Lake, telling stories, and could always be seen with a jovial smile. Robert was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He will be terribly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his Wife of 54 years Marcia; son, Ken (Lisa); daughter, Lynn (Boyd); five grandchildren, Taylor, Sydney, Ryan, Matthew, and Katelyn; brother, Raymond (Marilyn); sister, Sharon and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Alma; sister, Shirley; niece, Robin and nephew, Keith.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020