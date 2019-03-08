|
|
Robert Joseph "Bob" Vicker
Amery - Robert Joseph Vicker "Bob" age 89 of Amery, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, with his family by his side in their home. Bob moved to Amery in 2013 from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, to live with his daughter and significant other.
Bob was born on April 25, 1929 to Joseph and Mary (Young) Vicker in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Bob served in the United States Air Force from 1946 to 1953 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. Bob worked as a Police Officer for the city of Stevens Point from 1961 and retired in 1988, at the rank of Sergeant. Bob then began his second career as a school bus driver for the Stevens Point School District from 1989 and retiring again in 2003.
In his free time, he loved going on family trips, attending family gatherings, hunting, fishing, gardening, playing bingo and his occasional trip to the Casino. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, and American Legion. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stevens Point, Wisconsin until moving to Amery in 2013.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Kris Vicker, significant other, Mary Lou Vicker, grand dog Maks, and nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Linda (Vicker) Collins; his parents, brothers Dale, Raymond, William, James and sister, Catherine.
At a date to be determined, a private service will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, to be followed by a celebration of Bob's life.
To sign an online guest book and video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com
Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 8, 2019