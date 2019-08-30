|
|
Robert "Bob" Karch
Rosholt - Robert "Bob" Karch age 86, of Rosholt, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home and under the care of Ascension Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Polonia. Rev Alan Guanella will officiate. Burial will be at the parish cemetery. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10:00 AM Saturday until the time of services at the church. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Bob was born December 20, 1932 in the Town of New Hope, the son of Andrew and Agnes (Firkus) Karch. After attending local school Bob moved to Milwaukee in 1950. He married Lorraine Blaskey on January 13, 1951 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Milwaukee. The couple settled in Milwaukee and Bob began a 35 year career at Briggs and Stratton. As well as his job as a machinist at Briggs, Bob also worked 17 years at A & P in Milwaukee. After working both jobs, he retired in 1986. Bob and Lorraine moved back to this area in 1987 and Bob enjoyed his retirement fishing, gardening, feeding the wildlife, watching football, and visiting with friends and family. A devout Catholic, Bob was a member of the Holy Name and St. Isidore Societies, and lived as an example of his faith every day.
Bob is survived by his wife and best friend Lorraine and their three sons: Jerry Karch, Alan (Chris) Karch, and Dale (Sandy) Karch. Ten grandchildren: Andrew (Erica) Karch, Rory Karch, Kevyn Karch, Matthew Karch, Johnny (Jenn) Karch, Erica Karch, Amanda Karch, Patricia (Derick) Decker, Lori (David) Baral, and Aaron Pohl. Eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Marilyn, and son Russ.
Bob's family wishes to thank Ascension Hospice and Synergy Home Health Care of Waupaca for all the care and assistance they provided the family.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 30, 2019